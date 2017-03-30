Scot McCloughan Reportedly Told Michael Robinson "I haven’t touched a drink in a while"

Michael Robinson went on a radio show in Richmond, Virginia and talked about Scot McCloughan. McCloughan, who was recently terminated from the GM position in Washington, was previously in Seattle when Robinson was a player there. Robinson said that McCloughan told him that he hadn’t been drinking around the time of his dismissal (There were backchannel leaks that McCloughan began drinking again, after the move was made.)

“He said, ‘Mike, I don’t have an issue right now drinking,'” Robinson said. “‘I haven’t touched a drink in a while. But of course they wouldn’t let me say it because they silenced me.’

According to Robinson, McCloughan also said that Allen told him that no one liked him, and it seemed like there was pride that came between Allen and McCloughan.

“He knew the players loved him, and he started feeling the hate from Bruce Allen right around, well, he’s been feeling it, but when they didn’t let him speak at the Senior Bowl, he said to him that was his last straw, and he knew that he was on his way out,” Robinson said on McElroy’s show. “He said it was after a draft meeting, after the Combine, Bruce called him up to his office and was just like, ‘Nobody likes you in this building. Nobody wants you here.’ And Scot was like, well, I guess I’m out of here.”

I think this version of events is largely what people expected as the story developed, and I’ll note that the official party line out of Washington, repeated by Allen, was that McCloughan was dealing with a family issue after his grandmother died earlier in the month. You wonder why people question and don’t take statements at face value.