Video: Wild Brawl Broke Out at United Center After McDonald's All-American Game

A wild brawl erupted on the United Center concourse after Wednesday night’s McDonald’s All-American Game. Around a dozen participants traded haymakers, as evidenced in the above video, but police were not called.

“Naturally, we are disappointed by this kind of activity, which runs counter to the spirit of the McDonald’s All American Games,” the games organizers said in a statement. “But we are equally grateful to the United Center Security team and the Chicago Police for restoring order. We refer all further questions to the Chicago Police.”

Over 10,000 fans attended the game pitting the nation’s best players against each other. The United Center has been the site of fan violence before and hasn’t hosted state playoffs since a fight hospitalized three people in 2005.

[Sun-Times]