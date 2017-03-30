MLB USA Today Sports

WATCH: Swarm Of Bees Causes Padres, Rockies To Dive For Cover

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies were trying to get in one last spring training game on Thursday, but a swarm of bees had other ideas. In the top of the ninth inning, the buzzing insects caused a halt to play and virtually the entire infield, the batter and the umpires hit the ground.

The Padres were the home team so clearly that group of the Anthophila family are just fans of really bad baseball.

