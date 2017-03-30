WATCH: Swarm Of Bees Causes Padres, Rockies To Dive For Cover

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies were trying to get in one last spring training game on Thursday, but a swarm of bees had other ideas. In the top of the ninth inning, the buzzing insects caused a halt to play and virtually the entire infield, the batter and the umpires hit the ground.

Check it out:

Well this is something you don’t see everyday 🐝 pic.twitter.com/W9PEdHW8dK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2017

The Padres were the home team so clearly that group of the Anthophila family are just fans of really bad baseball.