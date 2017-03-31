Jimmy Butler Wore an Eye Patch as a "Media Stunt"

Jimmy Butler had 25 points in the Bulls latest win on TNT on Thursday night. During the game, Butler was poked in the eye by Iman Shumpert, but it couldn’t have been that bad because he finished the game. Yet after the game he was sporting an eye patch, but don’t worry because he was just messing around, I guess? The Bulls are 1 game out of the 8-seed. A one-eyed Jimmy Butler would not help them make the playoffs.
