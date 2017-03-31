Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested Hours After Pistons Game, In Lineup Next Night

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Auburn Hill, Michigan early Wednesday morning according to Click On Detroit. The Pistons lost by 1 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night and Caldwell-Pope was pulled over at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting in the loss. He was pulled over for driving 45mph in a 25mph zone and blew a .08 on the breathalyzer.

Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested on suspicion of DUI in Auburn Hillshttps://t.co/naHopyK3dy pic.twitter.com/UUbSXf5y3B — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) March 31, 2017

On Thursday night, Caldwell-Pope was in the starting lineup when the Pistons beat the Nets 90-89. KCP had 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting against Brooklyn. The Pistons are currently 2.5 games out of the 8th seed in the East with 6 games remaining.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.1 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season and will likely sign a max deal this summer.