Tiger Woods is on the Masters Press Conference List, is He Going to Play?

Tiger Woods hasn’t played a professional round of golf since his withdrawal from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He withdrew from the Genesis Open, couldn’t even show up for the press conference, and then skipped his next event as well. With no time on the course competitively it seems that skipping the Masters for a third time in four years would be his best option.

No one wants to see Woods show up at Augusta and play horrible golf and miss the cut. He’s the biggest name in the sport, even when he’s not on the course, and to watch him struggle on the biggest stage of the year at a place he’s dominated would suck.

With that said, Woods’ name is on the Masters press conference list.

Unlike most Tour events where he must commit to playing in the event by a certain time, he could stroll up to the Masters the day before and play.

Is this a good idea for him?

I don’t think so for the reasons listed above, but in 2015 Woods withdrew from the Phoenix Open with the yips after he shot his worst score on Tour and then showed up to the Masters and not only finished tied for 20th, but was tied for fourth at one point.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Woods did decide to play at Augusta, but the upside, for the moment, doesn’t seem worth it. Returning at a regular season event and not a major seems much more practical.

But, this is Tiger we’re talking about, so who knows what he’s thinking and what his plans are, or even how he’s feeling?

Woods’ odds at the Masters have changed drastically since the Hero World Challenge in December.

Via BookMaker.eu

12/31/16 – +2750

1/31/17 – +3300

3/13/17 – +7000

Current – +12550

The Masters isn’t the same without Tiger, but watching Tiger struggle at Augusta would be a disappointment.