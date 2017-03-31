Tiger Woods Won't Play Masters, no Timetable for a Return

HUMBLE, Texas – Tiger Woods won’t be playing in the Masters this year. The announcement came on Woods’ website late Friday afternoon in which he said he would be attending the Champions Dinner, but has no timetable for a return.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing in this year’s Masters. I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn’t allow me the time to get tournament ready. I’m especially upset because it’s a special anniversary for me that’s filled with a lot of great memories. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I won my first green jacket. “I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible. “I’d like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won’t be there. I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends. “Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I’m disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday.”

Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on February 3rd. His initial return at the Hero World Challenge in December showed progress, but after struggling and missing the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open and in Dubai he has been forced to rest and try to recover.

The Masters was not the right place to make a return, and Woods confirmed that today with this announcement.

The question isn’t when will he return, but if.