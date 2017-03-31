VIDEO: Brock Stassi Makes Phillies, Forgets That There's No Crying in Baseball

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brock Stassi, a 27-year-old career minor leaguer, hit the cover off the ball during spring training. His .333 batting average and six homers were enough to convince Philadelphia Phillies brass to put him on the 25-man roster as the backup first baseman. He was understandably emotional after getting the good news.

Stassi’s younger brother Max, a catcher in the Astros organization, added some context showing Brock’s long journey to the big leagues.

Congrats to my big brother @brockstassi28 !!! I couldn't be happier!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBqcRtVJdX — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) March 30, 2017

This is the good, sappy stuff Kenny Chesney was singing about. Here’s hoping Stassi stays hot and makes the best of his new opportunity.