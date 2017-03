Jamarion Styles, an 8th grader at Eagle’s Landing Middle School in Boca Raton, Florida, is a remarkable kid. Styles lost both arms because of an infection as an infant. These days he’s making it rain 3’s on the basketball court and he can also play the drums.

