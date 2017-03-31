VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Said First Pitch at Astros Game was, "A little embarrassing"

Rickie Fowler was the leader after the first round of the Shell Houston Open. After finishing his round at eight-under par, one stroke ahead of Sung Kang, Fowler headed to Minute Maid Park where he would throw out the first pitch ahead of the Astros-Cubs game.

Fowler said during an in-game interview that the throw, “was not what I was looking for,” and that it was, “a little embarrassing.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

At least he got it there.