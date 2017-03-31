VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Said First Pitch at Astros Game was, "A little embarrassing"
VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Said First Pitch at Astros Game was, "A little embarrassing"
By: Michael Shamburger | 47 minutes ago
Rickie Fowler was the leader after the first round of the Shell Houston Open. After finishing his round at eight-under par, one stroke ahead of Sung Kang, Fowler headed to Minute Maid Park where he would throw out the first pitch ahead of the Astros-Cubs game.
Fowler said during an in-game interview that the throw, “was not what I was looking for,” and that it was, “a little embarrassing.”
At least he got it there.
