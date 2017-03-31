Want to Get Excited For the Final Four? Watch the Final Five Minutes of the 2015 Duke-Wisconsin Title Game

The Final Four is Saturday night on TBS, but to whet your appetite for the games tomorrow, you might want to relive the 2015 title game between Duke and Wisconsin. It came two days after Wisconsin stunned undefeated Kentucky. The Badgers were 10-minutes away from the most impressive back-to-back Final 4 performances of all-time.

Wisconsin led 48-39 in the 2nd half before freshman Grayson Allen sparked a comeback; Wisconsin later led 58-56 after a Sam Dekker basket with 4:25 left.

And then Tyus Jones and Jahlil Okafor happened. Let’s pick it up there.

If you’ve got the time, also check out the final five minutes of Kentucky-Wisconsin from the Final Four. Undefeated Kentucky led by 4 with 5:30 left and then …