Woman Proposes to Boyfriend on Minor League Hockey Kiss Cam

Earlier this week during a Grand Rapids Griffins American Hockey League game, a woman proposed to her unsuspecting boyfriend after they were shown on the kiss cam. Here’s video:

Keep in mind there’s a possibility this is fake because this – along with theme nights – is what minor league sports teams do to attract attention. And wouldn’t you know it, here I am writing about the Grand Rapids Griffins for the second time in a week. (Attendance is about to spike. You’re welcome.) Still, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt because this looks like an honest to Crosby proposal.

And what a moment it was. Cheered on by hundreds while (what I assume was) a strange young child hits you in the face with a foam finger. Remember, a Michigan Man doesn’t put his beer down just so he can get engaged. Seriously though, congratulations to the couple.