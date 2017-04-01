Alabama Fans Take it Upon Themselves to Kick Deshaun Watson Out of Tuscaloosa Bar

It’s still unclear what, exactly, former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was doing in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday, but he certainly wasn’t welcomed by the locals.

AL.com on Saturday morning reported that Watson, who led Clemson over Alabama in the national championship game in January, was harassed by Alabama fans into leaving Innisfree Irish Pub, a popular Tuscaloosa bar.

You can see the video here:

This seems to have started with former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Alabama fans told Watson to leave Innisfree Irish Pub, one of Tuscaloosa’s most popular bars, according to Twitter user @doctor_59 who uploaded a video of the proceedings. He claimed on Twitter that former Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson approached Watson and told him to go. Anderson is seen in the background of the video behind Watson.

For its part, the bar says it had nothing to do with any of this, posting the following message on Facebook:

Over the years we have had thousands of visitors from rival schools and have always treated them fairly. Today was not any different. The unfolding of today’s events were not led by our staff or anyone employed by Innisfree Irish Pubs. Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers. We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come.

It goes without saying that the Alabama fans in question would do well to get a life. They may be able to take the food out of Deshaun Watson’s mouth, but they’ll never be able to wash out the taste of Watson’s 420 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 win.