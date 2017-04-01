Art Briles Still Wants to Coach and He Doesn't Care at What Level

Disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles would like to coach football for another 10 years, and he doesn’t particularly care where, he told AL.com.

“[I’m] not really concerned with what level.”

That’s probably good for Briles, 61, who may find it difficult to catch on at another major college football program, seeing as how he was fired last year when Baylor and the news media uncovered a large sexual violence scandal within the program.

Briles denies he had any role in a cover-up or in obstructing justice, but there are some text messages making that difficult to believe, and it might not matter insofar as his coaching career is concerned.

Or maybe it will.

Briles is a gifted football coach with a 95-65 record as a college coach, a 166-46-4 record as a high school coach, and three conference championships (one C-USA, two Big 12). It’s an impressive resume, and the fact he was speaking on Friday at a coaching clinic in Birmingham provides some indication of his social standing within the profession.

He told AL.com he’s been approached about football jobs already. Although he won’t be coaching anywhere, Briles expects to have a role in somebody’s program.