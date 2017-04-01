NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving Reminds Dunking, Screaming Shawn Long What the Score Is

Kyrie Irving Reminds Dunking, Screaming Shawn Long What the Score Is

NBA

Kyrie Irving Reminds Dunking, Screaming Shawn Long What the Score Is

Shawn Long is a 24-year-old rookie who went undrafted last year out of Louisiana-Lafayette. But he worked his way up through the D-league. He made the D-league All-Star team, and on March 6 he was called up to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Friday night, Long finished a dunk (kinda) over Lebron James (sorta), and let out the primal yell of a man who has just rocked the rim.

Thing was, though, the Sixers were down by 27 at the time, and Kyrie Irving let him know. Listen closely:

"You're down by 27, bruh" – Kyrie Irving to Shawn Long

A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

“Scoreboard” remains undefeated and untied.

, , , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home