Kyrie Irving Reminds Dunking, Screaming Shawn Long What the Score Is

Shawn Long is a 24-year-old rookie who went undrafted last year out of Louisiana-Lafayette. But he worked his way up through the D-league. He made the D-league All-Star team, and on March 6 he was called up to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Friday night, Long finished a dunk (kinda) over Lebron James (sorta), and let out the primal yell of a man who has just rocked the rim.

Thing was, though, the Sixers were down by 27 at the time, and Kyrie Irving let him know. Listen closely:

"You're down by 27, bruh" – Kyrie Irving to Shawn Long A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

“Scoreboard” remains undefeated and untied.