Michael Phelps and Le'Veon Bell Lie on Social Media to Celebrate April Fools' Day

It’s April Fools’ Day and people are pranking, including a few high-profile athletes. And by “prank” we mean simply telling outright falsehoods and then telling confirming they were falsehoods a short time later.
Michael Phelps tweeted that he was making a comeback and had sights on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
He doesn’t.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted out his intention to skip the 2017 season if the organization doesn’t work out a long-term deal and keeps him on the franchise tag.
He won’t.
Great pranks, guys. You briefly made people think what you said was truthful. Solid work.
Tom Brady’s nod to the day was a bit better, although the use of the #fakenews hashtag will be #problematic for those who don’t share his affinity for the president.
Anyway, hope you’re all enjoying the worst day of the year on the internet and your sides are sore from laughing at these great April Fools’ Day sendups.
Comments