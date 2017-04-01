Michael Phelps and Le'Veon Bell Lie on Social Media to Celebrate April Fools' Day

It’s April Fools’ Day and people are pranking, including a few high-profile athletes. And by “prank” we mean simply telling outright falsehoods and then telling confirming they were falsehoods a short time later.

Michael Phelps tweeted that he was making a comeback and had sights on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Some dreams/goals you just can't get rid of…been doing a lot of thinking n I've decided that I'm going 2 make another comeback! #tokyo2020 — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 1, 2017

He doesn’t.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted out his intention to skip the 2017 season if the organization doesn’t work out a long-term deal and keeps him on the franchise tag.

ppl can say literally whatever they wanna say…but idc, I will LITERALLY sit out the WHOLE YEAR before I decide to play on the tag! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) April 1, 2017

He won’t.

Quality prank by Le’Veon Bell on sitting out 2017 if on tag. Double checked and it’s indeed an April Fools. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 1, 2017

Great pranks, guys. You briefly made people think what you said was truthful. Solid work.

Tom Brady’s nod to the day was a bit better, although the use of the #fakenews hashtag will be #problematic for those who don’t share his affinity for the president.

Happy April 1st! #fakenews A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Anyway, hope you’re all enjoying the worst day of the year on the internet and your sides are sore from laughing at these great April Fools’ Day sendups.