Streak Over! Mississippi State Upsets UConn Women's Basketball Team In Overtime

Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history Friday night, beating UConn 66-64 in overtime in the national semifinal. UConn’s win streak has ended at 111 games.

Here’s the last-second, 15-foot jumper by Morgan William that gave the Bulldogs the win:

DOWN GOES #UCONN!!! The winning streak ends at 111. 😲 [ESPN] pic.twitter.com/pbZ7iWKWsS — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) April 1, 2017

Geno Auriemma and UConn had won four straight national titles and smoked Mississippi State 98-38 in the Sweet 16 a year ago. This was sweet revenge for the Bulldogs.

UConn trailed by as many as 16 in the game, but battled back to tie things up late and send the game into overtime. In the extra frame, the Huskies continued to play catch-up, and the Bulldogs seemed to be in control. Their defense was stellar all night and they forced UConn into 17 turnovers.

There were tense moments late for both squads, but William stepped up and nailed the jumper to win it. The 5’5″ junior guard was the smallest player on the court but came up with the biggest play women’s college basketball has seen in years when it mattered.

As Mississippi State’s players mobbed each other on the court, Auriemma couldn’t help but smile. It was obvious that even he got a kick out of the joy his opponents were feeling in that moment. And what a moment it was.

The Bulldogs (34-4) will move on to face South Carolina in the national title game in a matchup of two SEC teams.

UConn will open next season without a winning streak. Something about that feels strange after all these years.