The first Final Four matchup between South Carolina and Gonzaga got off to a hot start thanks to referee Jeff Anderson and his high energy level. His sideline high-stepping would make Deion Sanders proud. Coming into today’s game, one would have thought that it’d be very difficult to steal the spotlight from John Higgins, but here we are.

Obviously inspired by the display, the Zags and Gamecocks combined for a shockingly high 81 first-half points.