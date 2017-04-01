WATCH: North Carolina Gets Two Late Offensive Rebounds To Beat Oregon

North Carolina has earned a spot in the national championship against Gonzaga with a 77-76 win over Oregon Saturday night. The Tar Heels almost gave the game away late, but thanks to their penchant for securing offensive rebounds, they managed to close things out.

With 5.8 seconds left, North Carolina center Kennedy Meeks stepped to the free throw line for two shots with his team ahead 77-76. He shockingly missed both attempts, but teammate Theo Pinson batted the ball out to Joel Berry II, who was quickly fouled by Oregon.

Watch:

Then, Berry — who shoots better than 80 percent from the free throw line — missed both of his attempts, but Meeks was able to secure another offensive rebound. He got the ball out to Pinson and North Carolina ran out the clock.

Watch:

I have never seen a game end like that. Four free throw attempts, four misses, but the back-end of both led to offensive rebounds. What a crazy finish.