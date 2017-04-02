Decadent Augusta National Press Building Will Have Sportswriters Salivating

Media members love covering the Masters. Spending a long weekend in April milling around a beautiful golf course is about as cushy as covering sports gets. It’s an excellent chaser, after being crammed in with the cattle herd in whatever football stadium is holding the Final Four.

Not coincidentally, the tournament’s history is spoken of in hushed tones, and Augusta National largely got away with not allowing women until well into the 21st Century.

Because covering the Masters needed to get even better, Augusta National released a photo gallery of its lavish new press facilities. This is like the decadent man den found only in dreams or an athletics dorm at a major basketball program technically open to the general student body.

Good morning from the Press Building.https://t.co/ur0VSzIziz — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 2, 2017

Leather chairs, wood paneling, wainscoting, a full-service restaurant, and conveniently placed power outlets. If the wireless works, Augusta National will have to fumigate to get sportswriters out of there.