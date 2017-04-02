John Cena Finally Proposed to Nikki Bella, It's Gotta Be Real Right?

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after the couple defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania this evening. The subplot of will he or won’t he has long been a plotline on the Total Divas/Total Bellas reality shows.

Cena, in an interview with Rolling Stone last year, said, “I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage.”

In the ring with the microphone, Cena said that when Bella went in for neck surgery last year, he had the opportunity to have a conversation with her that she would not remember. He says that he told her, “You know I’m gonna marry you one day.”

Commence the debate about whether the proposal is real or fake — my best guess is that it’s real, and that the wedding will be #content.