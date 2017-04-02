Matt and Jeff Hardy Are Back in WWE, and Yep Jeff Hardy Is Still a Damn Crazy Person

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this evening, to an absolutely enormous pop. The brothers had been away for seven years, and achieved about as much success as you can in other promotions away from WWE.

The match culminated when Jeff Hardy, 39, did a kamikaze flip off a 20-foot ladder onto Cesaro and Sheamus. This had to hurt. A lot.

Omfg the Hardys are back and still completely INSANE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/4FxYYvhKXS — Nate (@BarstoolNate) April 3, 2017

Whatever comes next should be pretty interesting.

It’s early, but so far WrestleMania 33 is an 18 out of 10.

