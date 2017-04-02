MLB USA Today Sports

MLB and Twitter Teamed Up to Create Some Truly Horrible Hashtags

Major League Baseball is hip. It’s cool! That’s why it teamed up with Twitter to create some emoji hashtags just like the NFL did. And just like with the NFL ones, they range from simple to stupid. I mean, what does Thats Cub and Whos Your Tiger mean? (Update: OK.) And congratulations to Mariners and Diamondbacks fans for getting to use the super-personalized “Welcome Back Baseball” and “Our Season.”

