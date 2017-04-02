VIDEOS: Shane McMahon Defied All Reasonable Expectations Again

Please put some respect on @shanemcmahon‘s name!!!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 for all those non-believers !!! pic.twitter.com/lYYZspH2uy — Jamie Mingoe (@jahman32) April 2, 2017

It’s no secret that Shane McMahon trains obsessively in Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu. It’s also no secret that he’s a maniac, and when he steps in the ring he will always put the show before his body.

That being said, his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 was remarkable. Shane O Mac, 47, put on a convincing match with arguably the best ring wrestler in the world. He showed off an array of impressive wrestling and MMA moves, and all of the big bump spots were logical. At one point, it actually seemed like he might win.

All in all, this was an impressive performance from both of them.