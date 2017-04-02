VIDEO: Gronk Got Physical With Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 33

Gronk just went HAM at WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/CEk111smgY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 2, 2017

Rob Gronkowski intervened on the behalf of his real-life friend Mojo Rawley during this evening’s Andre the Giant memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

In the storyline, Gronk bought a front row ticket to cheer on his friend. Jinder Mahal was scrapping with Mojo in Gronk’s vicinity, and it was easy to guess what was gonna happen next.

Jinder took Gronk’s soda, drank it, and then threw the rest of it on him. Gronk got out of his seat, climbed over the barricade, did not get pacified by security, took his shirt off, stormed into the ring, and bodied Jinder to the ground.

Here’s what it looked like from the crowd:

Mojo won shortly thereafter.