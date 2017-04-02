VIDEO: Jordan Bell Devastated By Oregon's Final Four Loss

Jordan Bell had 13 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks in Oregon’s Final Four loss to North Carolina. Bell, along with his teammates were unable to rebound any of UNC’s missed free throws in the final moments, costing them an opportunity to win the game. After the game, Bell who has been a monster on the boards during the tournament, was devastated.

Bell later tweeted that he was sorry. He averaged 12.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds over 5 March Madness games. He may feel like he let his team down right now, but someday he’ll be able to look back and know the Ducks wouldn’t have been in the Final Four without him.