USA Today Sports

Zion Williamson Threw Down Another NBA Slam Dunk Contest-Worthy Dunk

Zion Williamson Threw Down Another NBA Slam Dunk Contest-Worthy Dunk

High School Sports

Zion Williamson Threw Down Another NBA Slam Dunk Contest-Worthy Dunk

Zion Williamson can play college basketball wherever he wants, but that’s not happening until the winter of 2018. Until then he’s doing incredible basketball stuff in high school gyms. Like this mind-bending dunk. How does this work?

, High School Sports

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home