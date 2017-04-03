Cowboys Allowing Tony Romo To Negotiate A Trade That Will Never Happen

Tony Romo is reportedly free to visit with teams in an attempt to work out a trade, according to a new report. The Dallas Cowboys having given their long-time quarterback a chance to organize his own exit from the team. Good luck convincing someone to take that contract Tony!

Can confirm that Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been given permission to visit, negotiate a possible trade with other teams, per source — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 3, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has informed teams they can meet with and talk to Romo, but are limited to conversations concerning his current contract. That means they’re only allowed to talk to him about a trade, not his future status as a potential free agent. The 36-year-old signal-caller’s current deal runs through 2019, and he’s slated to make $14 million in 2017, $19.5 million in 2018 and $20.5 million in 2019.

Look, no one is going to take on that contract. The only way that happens is if the Cowboys eat a lot of that money, so a trade is almost certainly not going to happen. This appears to be a last-ditch effort from Dallas to find some kind of deal.

In all likelihood, Romo will be released at some point over the next few weeks. We can’t see a scenario where a team would take on that contract.