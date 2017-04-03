ESPN Ray Rice Report Disputed By ESPN and TMZ

Ray Rice has been out of football for three full seasons now. The odds that he will ever return to play in the NFL are just about zero now, and if he gets back into football it would seemingly need to be as a coach.

This afternoon, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Dianna Russini reported:

But, ESPN reporter Jane McManus tweeted later:

Just got a text from Ray Rice. He was at Don Bosco to speak to students today but has not accepted any job offers there. — Jane McManus (@janesports) April 3, 2017

NJ.com reporter Chris Iseman also tweeted:

Ray Rice has not been hired as Don Bosco's RBs coach, per source. — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) April 3, 2017

The high school’s athletic director told TMZ, “It’s crazy how rumors start” and also said that there were no ongoing talks with Rice to join the football team’s staff.