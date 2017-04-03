ESPN's Andy North Talks Lexi Thompson, The Masters, and The Badgers

Andy North, a two-time US Open champion and a golf analyst for ESPN, joins the podcast this week. We discussed:

Isn’t it insane that golf viewers can call in rule violations?

Who does he like in The Masters? Names discussed include Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Hahm, Rickie Fowler, and Phil Mickelson.

The Wisconsin Badgers, who we both root for. Topics include avenging Kentucky, loss in national title game to Duke, bad college basketball officiating, the growth of the athletic department over the past 25 years, whether Bo Ryan will be honored at the Kohl Center soon.

North’s charity golf event, which has raised $8 million for the UW Carbone Cancer Center over the past eight years.

Hope you enjoy!

