Five Masters Sleepers Who Could Turn Heads this Week at Augusta

With the Masters starting on Thursday, here’s a quick look at five guys who could slip in under the radar and have success at Augusta National.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton has had some early season success not only on the PGA Tour, but also on the European Tour at the end of last season. Hatton has climbed from 55th in the world rankings in September 2016 to 15th. He ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting and third in strokes gained total.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Hatton has been playing well. This will be his first appearance at Augusta, but after a T5 at The Open in 2016 and a T10 at the PGA Championship, he doesn’t appear to fear the moment.

Current world ranking: 15

Odds: +6050

Results this season: T23, T4, 10, T4, T17

Best major finishes: 2016 – Open T5, PGA T10

PGA Tour stats rankings: SG Off Tee – 14, SG Tee-to-Green – 19, SG Putting – 1, SG Total – 3

Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman is no stranger to Augusta. He’s finished as high as a tie for fourth in 2013. Over the last three years though, the 33-year-old has had two missed cuts and did not play in the tournament in 2015. He’s having a very good start to the 2017 season after struggling during the second half of the 2016 season.

Current world ranking: 27

Odds: +5850

Results this season: 5, T24, T9, T20, T20, T24, CUT, T27, 1, T9

Best major finishes: 2013 – Masters T4, PGA T12, 2014 – Open T5, 2015 – Open T2

PGA Tour stats rankings: SG Off Tee – 77, SG Tee-to-Green – 56, SG Putting – 2, SG Total – 9

Kevin Kisner

The 33-year-old Kevin Kisner played in his first Masters in 2016 and finished tied for 37th. Kisner has missed only one cut this season and has three top five finishes. He’s also finished in the top 20 in two major tournaments.

Current world ranking: 37

Odds: +12550

Results this season: T26, T70, CUT, T4, T4, T25, T10, T48, 11, T2, T17

Best major finishes: 2015 – US Open T12, 2016 – PGA T18

PGA Tour stats rankings: SG Off Tee – 68, SG Tee-to-Gree – 8, SG Putting – 53, SG Total – 8

Adam Hadwin

Hadwin won his first PGA Tour event this season and has also finished second and sixth. He’s having a great season.

Current world ranking: 46

Odds:+12500

Results this season: CUT, T21, T27, T10, T11, 2, T49, T12, T39, T34, 1, 6

Best major finishes: 2011 – US Open T39

PGA Tour stats rankings: SG Off Tee – 74, SG Tee-to-Green – 33, SG Putting – 6, SG Total – 10

Thomas Pieters

Pieters may not be considered a sleeper by many who have seen him play over the last couple of seasons, but this will be his first start at Augusta. Having no experience on a track like this obviously puts him at a disadvantage, but his game is good enough that he could easily be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

Current world ranking: 35

Odds: +6400

Results this season: T14, T13, T2, CUT, T5, CUT, T30

Best major finishes: 2016 – Open T30

PGA Tour stats rankings: SG Off Tee – 139, SG Tee-to-Gree – 44, SG Putting – 24, SG Total – 25

and then there’s your bonus selection …

Lee Westwood

Eventually Westy has to win a major … right? With three second place finishes and six second place finishes in majors, it seems like he’s always around on Sunday.

Current world ranking: 54

Odds: +8550

Results this season including Euro Tour: 29, T52, T13, T8, T23, T26, T17, T28, T17, MC

Best Masters results: 2010 – 2, 2011 – T11, 2012 – T3, 2013 – T8, 2014 – 7, 2016 – T2

Odds via BigOnSports.com