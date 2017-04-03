Golf Channel's Three-Part Feature on Jack Nicklaus will be Must Watch TV for Golf Fans

Golf Channel will air a three-day special on Jack Nicklaus titled “Jack” starting on Sunday night premieres Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET after the conclusion of The Masters. The special, narrated by Tom Selleck, includes many memorable moments from Jack’s career.

In an exclusive clip provided to TheBigLead, you’ll get a glimpse of Nicklaus’ win over Doug Sanders in a playoff in the 1970 Open Championship. Sanders seemingly had the championship in hand entering the 72nd hole, and even after hitting his second deep onto the green, he was left with a slippery, but make-able putt to win. As he lined up to make the putt, Sanders noticed something on the green in his line, so he bent down to pick it up, but instead of realigning himself after removing the item he struck the ball without practice and it missed the hole to the right.

Sanders said of the missed putt, “It was probably one of the most hurting times in my life.”

That miss sent Sanders into an 18-hole playoff with Nicklaus the next day. Nicklaus entered the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over Sanders, and, after removing his famous yellow sweater, the Golden Bear drove the green on the 18th and defeated Sanders to claim his second Open Championship.

The feature includes a collection of nearly 100 interviews, including appearances from other sport “Greats of All-Time” such as Bill Belichick, Roger Federer, Wayne Gretzky, Richard Petty, Jerry Rice, Nolan Ryan, Annika Sorenstam and Kelly Slater.

The segments of the special are divided as follows:

Prodigy (Sunday, April 9 – 9 p.m. ET) – Beginning with Nicklaus’ childhood upbringing, highlighted by the Golden Bear’s relationship with his father (Charlie), meeting his wife (Barbara) in college at Ohio State, and his early successes as a professional golfer.

Prime (Monday, April 10 – 9 p.m. ET) – The bulk of his on-course career accolades inside the ropes, including many of his record 18 professional major championships and 73 PGA TOUR victories.

Pinnacle (Tuesday, April 11 – 9 p.m. ET) – Focusing on the latter half of Nicklaus’ playing career, including his 1978 Open and 1986 Masters victories, and detailing the priorities he placed on family, his business and philanthropic endeavors – including global golf course design – and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Having already seen the documentary, I can tell you that it is worth your time.