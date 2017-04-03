Gonzaga Falls Victim to Ref Show on Zach Collins' Crucial Fourth Foul

Gonzaga and North Carolina are playing for the national title. At halftime, the officials must have decided the last 20 minutes of the college basketball season needed to be a #refshow. Foul after foul was called in rapid succession, putting the best players from both teams in jeopardy. Mark Few’s gamble to keep Zach Collins in the game backfired when the freshman star was whistled for this ticky-tack offensive foul. To be fair, it did look like Collins extended his arm, but it was an enormous call with 15:53 remaining.