How Did Officials Not Notice Kennedy Meeks' Hand Was Out of Bounds on Crucial Held Ball?

North Carolina outperformed Gonzaga down the stretch, going on a 9-2 run to win the national title. The Tar Heels also benefitted from a missed call from the officials, who will be heavily scrutinized for their whistle-happy second half. Leading 66-65 with 50 seconds to play, Kennedy Meeks battled with Gonzaga’s Silas Melson for a loose ball. A jump ball was called, but replays show that Meeks’ hand was clearly out of bounds as he scrapped. There was no review and the Tar Heels scored on the ensuing possession.