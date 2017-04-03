Roundup: LeBron James vs Tristan Thompson, Pam Anderson Dating Julian Assange & Decline in Golf Writers

Frida Aasen, a model … Get off your phone: “Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, distraction cited” … wait, Pam Anderson is dating Julian Assange? … break-ins on the rise in wealthy LA neighborhoods, and here’s how the gangs do it … owner of a bar decides to randomly put a student in a sleeper, tosses him to the ground, where the student breaks his jaw … “Philly doctors report uptick in vasectomies during March Madness” … prostitution sting snags two college girls in South Florida … “Penn State bans frat where student was fatally injured” … Buffalo making the bold move of betting against Donald Trump … “Chicago Isn’t Just Segregated, It Basically Invented Modern Segregation” …

What the NBA could learn from the NCAA Tournament, understanding why LeBron is gassed – mentally, physically and emotionally – and how resting players saved the Warriors. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Przemek Karnowski’s father made the trip from Poland to see his son play in the Final Four. [Spokesman]

Where have all the Golf Writers gone? [Golf World]

Did ‘Ghost in the Shell’ have a rough opening weekend because audiences were upset the Scarlett Johannsson role didn’t go to an Asian? [Hollywood Reporter]

This is a pretty damning column about the Georgetown coaching search. The counter: Didn’t Georgetown covet Ewing from Day 1, but had him in the bag, so they chased some big fish? [SI.com]

Russell Westbrook had another triple double (40-13-10), but the Thunder lost at home to the Hornets. [Oklahoman]

Do you remember in 2007 when Dana Altman was the Arkansas basketball coach for one day? I had forgotten. [Whole Hog Sports]

Important read on google and facebook: “Over the last 18 months, it has become obvious that the internet is the most serious threat to the Enlightenment values it purports to represent.” [Guardian]

Despite a buzzer-beater Friday night to stop UConn’s historic winning streak, Mississippi State lost the title game to South Carolina Sunday. [The State]

Oh, look: Several NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem signed lucrative contracts this offseason. I keep telling you Colin Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed. [Miami Herald]

Tristan Thompson has been taking a verbal beating from LeBron, and he’s had enough. Just in time for the playoffs!

Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers against the Wizards. Golden State won its 11th straight game.

Baseball is back in full force today.