Milwaukee Brewers Obviously Need Better Working Conditions, Hourly Wages

Earlier this spring, Ryan Braun, who is making $20 million dollars this season, complained that baseball players aren’t paid by the hour. Now one of the other guys is the Milwaukee Brewers system is considering giving up baseball rather than submit to the humiliation of being a professional athlete. 27-year old pitcher Tyler Cravy had this to say after he didn’t make the Brewers opening day roster (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

Rather than report to the minors, Cravy said he might seek “a 9 to 5 job where I get treated like a human, at this point.”

It sounds like the salaried position of “baseball player” isn’t enough for the guys in the Brewers system. They just want humane working conditions and an honest dollar for an honest day’s work. It’s only a matter of time until we get some Brewers picketing outside Miller Park with signs reading, “Extra Innings = Overtime.”