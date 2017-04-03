Patrick Ewing is the New Georgetown Head Coach

Patrick Ewing has been hired as the new Georgetown University head coach, as first reported by Casual Hoya. In doing so, the school goes from the son of the legendary coach, John Thompson, to his most famous player during the school’s heyday in the 1980’s. Ewing has no head coaching experience, but has been a long-time assistant in the NBA, since his retirement as a player in 2002. He is leaving his position on the staff of the Charlotte Hornets immediately.

Ewing isn’t the first former star player to go to coach at his alma mater, though the practice hasn’t been as common now as fifty years ago. He joins Clyde Drexler (Houston) as two star players in the title game from 33 years ago to move into coaching the schools that they once led to prominence.