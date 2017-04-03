Roy Williams Pulled Over in NCAA Courtesy Car During 2009 Tournament, Offered Police Bribe to Pull Over Mark Few

North Carolina and Gonzaga previous met in the 2009 Sweet 16. UNC won that game and went on to win the title, but did you ever hear about Roy Williams getting pulled over for speeding in an NCAA courtesy car on the way back to Memphis after Carolina and Gonzaga coaches went out to a Mississippi casino? Via Scout.com:

“We played two or three hours, shot craps,” Williams said. “We both lost. We get back in the car and heading back to Memphis. It’s about 3:00 in the morning. I get pulled over. And I wasn’t really — I was speeding, but it was like two or three miles [over], and I was really surprised. And I realized I had the NCAA logo thing on the side of the car. And the guy comes up and he said, ‘Coach, I wondered if somebody had stolen a car or something like that.’”

Williams and the UNC staff had been gambling in Tunica, Mississippi, about 45-miles south of Memphis where the regional semifinals were being played. Williams chatted up the officer and according to USA TODAY, bribed the officer $100 to pull over Mark Few’s car which was a few minutes behind him.

Williams said it “ruined” his day when he found out the next morning that the Gonzaga car had not been pulled over. What a fun story about a rich guy getting pulled over in a free car and then offering the officer money to mess with one of his rivals.