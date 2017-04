The NCAA Tournament concludes Monday night with a national title game clash between Gonzaga (37-1) and North Carolina (31-7). Two of the tournament’s top seeds, both the Bulldogs and the Tar Heels proved their worth in the run to the final, showing ¬†themselves to be the two best teams in the bracket.

In the above video, Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips break down the matchup and who they thing will come out on top.