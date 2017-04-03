VIDEO: Check Out Sandro Wagner's Gruesome Freak Finger Injury!

Sandro Wagner suffered a horrific freak finger injury during a match this weekend. Thankfully, Budesliga put an HD video of Wagner looking at the injury on YouTube. The video is on the next page. It’s mildly uncomfortable to watch, but was probably very uncomfortable to experience.

This should once and for all make people stop picking on soccer players for embellishing injuries. Sandro Wagner basically went full hockey man and plans to play in Hoffenheim’s match against Bayern on Tuesday.

Watch as he tries to wrap his mind around the direction his finger is pointing and he screams as a doctor pops it back into place and tapes it up so he can continue playing.

<!–nextpage–>