VIDEO: Dan Le Batard Appeared to Be Censored By ESPN for Making a Gronk 69 Joke

Dan Le Batard was briefly covering Gronk’s WrestleMania appearance on his radio show today, when the sound went dead for several seconds. Then, Le Batard looked flabbergasted about what was happening, and asked what happened. His producers told him he got “dumped in Bristol.”

“Really?” Le Batard asked. “Gronk’s making those kind of jokes all the time! I got dumped in Bristol for that? Wait a minute! Does Gronk have more journalistic freedom than I do? It’s okay for Gronk to reference the number between 68 and 70, but not me?”

Even Good Morning America can slide in a veiled reference.

We have reached out to Le Batard and ESPN, and will update this post if they have any comment on the matter.