VIDEO: No One Has Ever Been Angrier Than This Mets Fan Yelling About New Jersey Transit

NBC New York struck reporting gold when they happened upon this irate Mets fan who was unable to make it to out to Queens on time for Opening Day. The  man, decked out in orange and blue from head to midsection, did not handle the setback well.

Instead, he unloaded on New Jersey Transit for their “incompetence.”

There’s much to unpack in his feverish tirade, but the gist of it seems to be that someone made the wrong track announcement.

Of course, a train derailment at Penn Station turned commuting into an absolute nightmare for millions, not just this guy. But it’s safe to say no one was angrier.

And you know what? That’s a feather in the cap. Anytime you can literally be the angriest person in New York, you have to go for it.

There are 161 regular season games remaining. We’re going to need to keep tabs on this guy.

