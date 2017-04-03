VIDEO: What Stephen Curry Did to Marcin Gortat Was Profoundly Mean

Stephen Curry makes a lot of otherwise very talented NBA players look unathletic and bad at the sport. So, there’s no shame when one draws the short straw to be on the receiving end of the two-time MVP’s clowning. But I’m not sure anyone’s ever gotten worked worse than Washington’s Marcin Gortat, who got faked out twice on a single possession.

Curry needs to buy him something nice to smooth things over. No man should be publically embarrassed like that. Genuinely concerned about Gortat’s feelings.