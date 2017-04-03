Warriors - Wizards Game Ends With Hurt Feelings, Debate of Unwritten Rules of Basketball

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards helped reignite the national conversation about unwritten rules in sports on Sunday evening. The Warriors beat the Wizards 139-115. Brandon Jennings shoved JaVale McGee as he attempted a 3-pointer late in the game with the shot clock running down.

The game was delayed while the players discussed etiquette and Jennings was given a Flagrant-1. After the game, everybody had an opinion. Via ESPN:

“It was very disrespectful,” Jennings said. “Thank God he didn’t go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.”

The Wizards were within 12 with 3:41 to go, so the final score looks like more of a blowout than it was. I’d also like to point out that Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tomas Satoransky appear to be playing defense near half court right before McGee’s 3-point attempt. Still, John Wall and Bradley Beal did not play in the 4th so that’s the real white flag, right? Wall also had something to say after the game:

“Yep, totally agree,” Wizards guard John Wall said when asked if the Warriors treated the game disrespectfully in the closing minutes. “Whenever a team is up like that, supposedly, you just hold the ball and take a shot-clock violation. So, what Brandon did, I don’t think it was dirty. I think it was the right play. You don’t let nobody try to embarrass you and I think that’s what they were trying to do.”

That’s the “right” play. Because not taking a shot with the shot clock winding down is the wrong play. Can we get a coach’s thoughts? Here’s Steve Kerr:

“[The closing seconds were] kind of strange,” Kerr said. “I think JaVale should not have taken that 3. When you have a lead like that, you shouldn’t be shooting 3-pointers. I told him that. I think he understands that. I don’t have a problem taking a shot when there is a shot-clock differential. I never understood why a team would be offended if there is a shot-clock differential. We dribble out the clock and take a turnover? I don’t think you should shoot a 3 either. I guess that [is] what Jennings was upset about. I was uncomfortable with the way it ended.”

So Kerr would have been alright with a non-3, but Jennings would not. And Wall was not. It should also be noted that Draymond Green had shot and made a 3 on the previous possession with his team up 19 with 34 seconds remaining in the game. That 3 got him a triple-double. Happy coincidence.

So to recap: You either do or do not shoot at the end of the game, but if you do shoot, don’t shoot a 3-pointer, but also don’t go to the rim. It appears that the mid-range jumper is officially both the least efficient and least offensive shot in basketball.