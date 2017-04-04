A Former Miami Dolphin Was Arrested For Running His Mouth During Someone Else's DUI Arrest

It is among the most difficult things in the world to do for those of us with a certain personality type, but keeping your mouth shut during an encounter with police is generally a good idea.

Especially if it’s not your encounter with police.

Louis Delmas, a 2009 second-round pick of the Detroit Lions who last played for the Miami Dolphis in 2015, learned this the hard way early Monday morning, when he was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a friend named Andry Madrigal, who went on to record a 0.164 on the breath test, according to Miami-Dade police, earning an arrest for DUI and driving on a suspended license. Delmas, though … Delmas was in the clear. He wasn’t driving drunk, and wasn’t breaking a law of any kind until he just couldn’t shut his mouth while cops were dealing with Madrigal.

From the Miami Herald:

The officer claimed Delmas kept yelling at him during the field sobriety tests to the point of obstructing the tests. He says he repeatedly asked Delmas to stop. Finally, the officer arrested Delmas.

Delmas now stands accused of resisting arrest without violence. If you’re wondering how serious that is, he posted a $500 bond and was released.

Something similar — and yet completely different — happened to Delmas in 2010 in Michigan, when he was in a car with his brother, who was driving on a suspended license, pulled one of Delmas’ legally owned guns on some teenagers, earning himself five felony charges. Delmas wasn’t charged.

That day in Michigan, Delmas told police his brother was driving because Delmas had been drinking. If nothing else, Louis Delmas could use better chauffeurs.