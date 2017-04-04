Alexandra Banister Is A Reason To Love The Texas Rangers

Jeff Banister was the American League Manager of the Year in 2015 as the head man for the Texas Rangers, but that isn’t even close to his greatest achievement. I’m sure Mr. Banister and his wife have done plenty of wonderful things in their lives, but producing their daughter Alexandra is by far the best.

Alexandra Banister played volleyball player at Baylor, who is a big time supporter of her dad’s team. She came to our attention on Monday during Opening Day and, well, let’s just say we’re glad she did.

She’s incredibly active on social media and seems to have quite the fantastic life going on. She’s also destined to become really Internet-famous.

Opening Day got me like A post shared by Alexandra Banister (@alexxbanister) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

We just came for the chicken strips pic.twitter.com/bNRiOyH44V — Alexandra Banister (@alexxbanister) April 4, 2017

#Views A post shared by Alexandra Banister (@alexxbanister) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

True life: I like Sab more than Alyssa. A post shared by Alexandra Banister (@alexxbanister) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Before Alyssa needed a nap. A post shared by Alexandra Banister (@alexxbanister) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT