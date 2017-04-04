Chad Johnson Scored a Touchdown in a Mexican Professional Football Game

Chad Johnson (Ocho Cinco) last played in the NFL at Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012. A couple years back he made a stop in the CFL, but he has finally found a new home in Mexico in Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional.

Johnson and the Monterrey Fundidores made their LFA debuts on Sunday, winning the first game in franchise history, 14-6. Johnson scored a 41-yard touchdown in front of a very sparse crowd. Of course, he was wearing “OCHO CINCO” on the back of his jersey, despite the fact that he changed his name back to Johnson. At least an announcer finally got to say that out loud in Spanish.