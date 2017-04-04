Roundup: Tesla Worth More Than Ford; David Spade's Much Younger Girlfriend & Mike Epps Punched by Kangaroo

Kara Del Toro, an Instagram-famous model … fascinating look at snacks, and how Americans suddenly love beef jerky … “The secret to Donald Trump’s success might be his physical attractiveness” … sweet 65-acre party property in Austin is for sale: $45 million … “Tesla is now worth more than Ford after delivering a record number of cars for the quarter” …. Jeb Bush is concerned about a robot revolution … never seen ‘Party Down’ but maybe it was good? … David Spade, 52, is now dating 30-year old actress Naya Rivera … I refuse to believe dolphins are jerks … here’s an entire ‘story’ based around Lea Michele bikini photos on vacation …

What the NBA could learn from the NCAA Tournament, understanding why LeBron is gassed – mentally, physically and emotionally – and how resting players saved the Warriors. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

I’ll do my best today to not make it about the refs. No doubt that Joel Berry was clutch, as were Theo Pinson and Justin Jackson. I still want to know how the refs didn’t see this. [News & Observer]

Mildly interesting NBA draft idea to ponder: Older seniors who are ready to come in and contribute as role players. Like Malcolm Brogdon. [Boston Globe]

Wasn’t even aware Tyler Hansbrough was out of the NBA, playing in Fort Wayne. [WTHR]

Las Vegas + the Raiders = America. [Washington Post]

The NBA has finally caught the European game, where big men have shot 3-pointers and passed like point guards for decades. [Yahoo Sports]

On the day after the National title game, here’s a read on Dick Vitale, who we’ll hear from again in November. [Ringer]

So sick of hearing about ‘hurt’ NBA fans. You know what hurts? Injured stars in the playoffs. [LA Times]

Player banned for life after this knee to the face of a referee.

Mike Epps made the mistake to bring a kangaroo on stage, then he got punched.