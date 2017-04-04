Floyd Mayweather Freaked Out at a Youth Cheerleading Competition Last Weekend

Floyd Mayweather is currently just another retired guy attending his children’s sporting events. This weekend it was the Jamz Cheer and Dance competition in Irvine, California. According to TMZ, this is video footage of Floyd Mayweather demanding answers after his 12-year old daughter’s team came in second place. Mayweather apparently thought there was cheating afoot and explained that he funds his daughter’s team and wanted answers. Floyd Mayweather is very invested in youth cheerleading.
Latest Leads
27m
Chad Johnson Scored a Touchdown in a Mexican Professional Football Game
Still going strong.
47m
2hr
Roundup: Tesla Worth More Than Ford; David Spade's Much Younger Girlfriend & Mike Epps Punched by Kangaroo
Plus, Donald Trump too handsome? Beef jerky making a comeback.
2hr
REPORT: Tony Romo Retiring, Going Into Broadcasting
Goodbye Tony Romo.
10hr
How Did Officials Not Notice Kennedy Meeks' Hand Was Out of Bounds on Crucial Held Ball?
North Carolina outperformed Gonzaga down the stretch, going on a 9-2 run to win the national title. The Tar Heels also benefitted from a (…)
Comments