Floyd Mayweather Freaked Out at a Youth Cheerleading Competition Last Weekend

Floyd Mayweather is currently just another retired guy attending his children’s sporting events. This weekend it was the Jamz Cheer and Dance competition in Irvine, California. According to TMZ, this is video footage of Floyd Mayweather demanding answers after his 12-year old daughter’s team came in second place. Mayweather apparently thought there was cheating afoot and explained that he funds his daughter’s team and wanted answers. Floyd Mayweather is very invested in youth cheerleading.