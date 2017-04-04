Korean Baseball Player Strikes Out, Spins 720-Degrees All in One Amazing Motion

Park Sok-min first entered the American sports blogosphere back in 2013 when he hit a home run and celebrated with a smooth 360-degree spin. It was the exact flourish every baseball player should add to his or her swing. Now Park is back in our lives because he struck out and spun around twice. That’s right – a 720-degree strike out. It is glorious.

I'd like to know the spin rate on Sok-Min Park's swing-and-miss #KBO pic.twitter.com/PtX2b3vI8Q — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 3, 2017

While spinning your entire body to finish a swing is cool, you want to know what’s even cooler? Being nicknamed “Broccoli Pig.” Via Wikipedia:

His nicknamed Beu-Kol-Dwae (Hangul: 브콜돼), which literally translates into broccoli + pig. This nickname derives from his stocky figure and curly hair.

Here’s the source material and the words broccoli and pig definitely appear next to each other when you translate the page, so I’m calling this one a fact. Long live the ever spinning broccoli pig!